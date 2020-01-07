Subscribe
Opinion

Matrics don’t need a degree to get a job

A number of skills are in short supply in the country. The artisan industry is one of them.
A number of skills are in short supply in the country. The artisan industry is one of them.
0

 

 

When reflecting on the successes and failures of the government post-1994, advances in secondary and higher education attract a great deal of attention from politicians, policymakers and pundits.

Among others metrics, developmental plans, such as the medium-term strategic framework, compare and contrast the number of South Africans who have achieved a grade 12 level of education to those who have achieved a degree level of education over the past 25 years.

In line with this metric, matriculants are typically told by their teachers, family members and friends of the importance of a degree. But, despite the historical emphasis on going to university and obtaining a degree in their chosen field after completing grade 12, matriculants might not need a degree to succeed.

Advertising

Stanford Mazhindu, spokesperson of the Uasa trade union, said, “A university degree is not the be-all and end-all of further education.”

Although the value of a degree should not be undermined, it no longer guarantees success in finding a job. Based on the findings of a recent study conducted among graduates at the University of Cape Town, there are graduates, particularly undergraduates, who struggle to secure employment after completing their degrees.

As 2019 drew to a close, matriculants awaited their national senior certificate exam results. Based on their results, they will either be able to pursue degree studies in their chosen field or required to revisit and adapt their educational aspirations.

As opposed to being dismayed, Mazhindu advises that matriculants who “miss the mark” for university entrance should consider further education and training at a college or an artisanship, which may give rise to better results in terms of employment and income potential.

A number of skills are in short supply in the country. The artisan industry is one of them. In 2017, the government announced that South Africa had a shortage of about 40 000 qualified artisans who are needed to work on infrastructure projects such as roads, schools, hospitals and power stations.

In response to these statistics, Jesse Duarte, deputy secretary general of the ANC, said the shortage of artisans signified “a key obstacle to economic growth, job creation and business expansion”.

Despite being a strategic imperative to stimulate economic transformation through job creation, little has been done to address this shortfall. Instead of producing qualified artisans locally, South Africa continues to import people with the requisite skills and experience from other countries. This is especially problematic when noting that the national unemployment rate is 29.1% — the highest it has been in more than 11 years.

Advertising

There is more than one path to success. Relevant stakeholders can no longer afford to gloss over the fact that there are viable alternatives to getting a university degree — such as becoming a qualified artisan.

Nicola Vermooten is a registered industrial psychologist and PhD graduate

Nicola Vermooten
Guest Author

Recommended

World

Iran’s anti-US strikes: measured, but not final response

-
Tehran wanted to appear decisive to calm a clamour for revenge, without provoking President Donald Trump to unleash all-out armed conflict
Read more
Education

Education MECs welcome matric results

-
The Eastern Cape had the most-improved performance, and the Free State achieved its top spot in the provincial pecking order
Read more
World

Ukraine passenger jet crashes in Iran, killing at least 170

-
The Boeing 737 had left Tehran's international airport bound for Kiev
Read more
Sport

How Schalk Brits built his fantasy

-
The Springbok hooker built his long career on his ability to adapt — and will likely do so again now that he’s finally retired from rugby
Read more
Opinion

It’s time for a new year’s revolution at work

-
We don’t need a better work-life balance, we need a new way of working that doesn’t destroy our souls
Read more
Education

Matric class hits 80% pass mark for the first time

-
With an 81.3% pass rate, the 2019 class has shown improvement, even in provinces with traditionally poor results
Read more
Africa

Al-Shabab sends ‘a message’ to US with Kenya attack

-
The deadly attack on Camp Simba comes in response to a dramatic escalation in US drone strikes against the Islamist militant group
Read more
Friday

Angela Davis on ‘How to be a revolutionary’

-
Angela Davis shared her lived experience of activism at Afropunk — and advice on how the arts can effect change
Read more
Advertisting
Opinion

Don’t be distracted by liberalism debate

Unless it’s centred on egalitarianism. And the political left can’t guarantee equality either
-
Read more
Africa

Africa’s  ‘dinosaurs’ are dying out

Countries in political transition have very little time in which to deliver socioeconomic and political change
-
Read more
Business

Hawks bust another ‘horror’ factory

Authorities found that Jiebo Home Trading was not meeting safety standards or paying the minimum wage
-
Read more
National

The secret ‘Warmonger’ at the SSA

A listening device acquired by the agency is at the centre of an alleged R600-million fraud operation
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Press Releases

Medical students present solution in Geneva

-
Kapil Narain and Mohamed Hoosen Suleman were selected to present their strategic intervention to tackle antimicrobial resistance to an international panel of experts.
Read more
Special Reports

Humanities Awards 2020 Long List Collection Inspiring …

-
Activists, poet and animals are explored in fascinating detail
Read more
Special Reports

COP25 climate summit: what’s happened?

-
The real test will come next year in Glasgow, when countries have to make concrete commitments to reducing emissions
Read more
Special Reports

DBSA participates at COP2

-
The bank provides vital financial backing for green initiatives
Read more
Press Releases

No walk-ins at VUT

-
From the academic year 2020 going forward, all applications, admissions and registration processes will be done entirely online.
Read more
Press Releases

MTN readies its network for festive season

-
Operations are under way to cater for additional coverage and capacity requirements in selected hotspots.
Read more
Special Reports

​Our kids may still save us

-
The youth are demanding that more action is taken on the climate crisis - it's their future that's at stake
Read more
Special Reports

Buffalo City ready for festivities

-
The calendar is full of events that will keep holidaymakers entertained
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.