VUT chancellor, Dr Xolani Mkhwanazi, dies

VUT chancellor
Vaal University of Technology Media Release on 2020-01-08 11:04:00

The university conferred the degree of Doctor of Science Honoris Causa on Dr Xolani Mkhwanazi for his outstanding leadership contributions to maths and science education development.

